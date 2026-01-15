Hatta’s diverse tourism map unveils world of charm through creative projects

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Hatta, a mountainous enclave of Dubai, continues to strengthen its position as one of the UAE’s most distinctive tourism destinations, driven by a diverse portfolio of projects inspired by dramatic natural landscapes, adventure sports and rich cultural heritage.

Set amid rugged terrain and historic landmarks, Hatta’s creative tourism initiatives have shaped a unique tourism map that attracts nature lovers, adventure seekers and leisure travellers from within the UAE and abroad.

Visitor numbers rise significantly during the country’s peak winter season, as outdoor activities and eco-tourism experiences come to the fore.

The destination offers an extensive range of facilities, including rest areas along internationally designed hiking and cycling trails, mountain bike routes, and walking paths.

These are complemented by restaurants, cafes, retail kiosks and play areas located within recreational zones and near Hatta Sustainable Waterfalls, one of the area’s standout attractions.

Water-based activities are also a major draw, with kayaking experiences at Hatta Dam Lake, one of the largest water bodies in the region, and at the scenic scene Leem Lake, surrounded by mountains and farms.

Resorts and camping sites further enhance the visitor experience, offering tranquil stays amid nature.

These developments are being highlighted under the sixth edition of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, held under the slogan ‘Our winter is entrepreneurial,’ led by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in cooperation with national tourism, culture and heritage authorities.

The campaign underscores the role of tourism projects in promoting destinations and encouraging entrepreneurs to launch innovative ventures that enrich the UAE’s tourism offering.

Among Hatta’s most prominent investment project is Emirati honey production, which has reached international standards in quality and purity.

Several initiatives focus on preserving and sustaining the indigenous Emirati honeybee through selective breeding and development programs, ensuring the continuity of this environmental and economic heritage.

The annual Hatta Honey Festival has become a key platform celebrating local beekeepers and producers, reinforcing the city’s status as a leading agriculture and eco-tourism destination.

The festival combines production, education, laboratory testing and retail, alongside family-friendly activities.

The December 2025 edition featured more than 50 honey producers, 10 booths for productive families, and a wide range of honey varieties, including sidr, talh, samar and seasonal honey.

A major landmark is Hatta Honeybee Garden and Discovery Centre, spanning 16,000 square metres and the first of its kind in the Middel East and North Africa.

Established in 2018, it houses more than 300 beehives among native trees and plays a vital role in raising awareness about beekeeping heritage, biodiversity protection and food security.

Mountain hiking, trekking and endurance sports are among Hatta’s most popular activities, drawing enthusiasts seeking physical challenges and immersive nature experiences.

The area has evolved into a regional hub for endurance races, hosting a packed calendar of local and international events throughout the year.

The Spartan Race in Hatta, one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges, attracted more than 3,500 participants in 2023, including 900 international athletes, with over 5,000 spectators attending the event organised by the Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai Municipality has also completed the development of the Hatta Mountain Bike Track and Walking Trail, the longest of its kind in the UAE.

The project includes 21 cycling tracks spanning 53 kilometres, 17 walking trails covering 33 kilometres, nine wooden bridges and 14 rest areas with integrated services.

Destinations such as Hatta Resort and Hatta Wadi Hub combine adventure with relaxation, offering accommodation, water activities, hiking trails and panoramic views of Hatta Dam.

Visitors can choose from a wide range of stays, including eco-lodges, caravans, domes and hotels, catering to diverse preferences.

Kayaking at Hatta Dam has become a flagship attraction, developed from an innovative idea by two Emirati entrepreneurs and supported by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development, transforming the area into a regional hub for paddle sports.

Hatta’s farms and parks add another dimension to its tourism appeal.

Palm farms near the Heritage Village and Hill Park, established in 2004, are popular spots for picnics, outdoor gatherings and barbecues, offering elevated views and open green spaces.

The growing visitor numbers have boosted demand for restaurants and cafes, particularly around Hatta Dam and the sustainable waterfalls.

Dubai Municipality continues to support local entrepreneurs through kiosks and small restaurant projects that promote local cuisine and support productive families.

In August 2025, the Supreme Committee for the Development of Hatta announced 14 new commercial and investment opportunities through Dubai Municipality, aimed at stimulating economic activity and supporting national projects.

These include four restaurants and retail outlets, six food and beverage units, reinforcing Hatta’s status as a globally attractive tourism destination with strong social and economic impact.

Today, Hatta offers a rich mix of traditional and modern dining options, from mountain-view restaurants to food trucks and cafes, completing a tourism experience that blends adventure, heritage, sustainability, and community-driven development.