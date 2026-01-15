New countries to make their debut at UAE SWAT Challenge 2026

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Anticipation is building in Dubai ahead of the seventh edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2026, set to take place from 7th to 11th February at Training City in Al Ruwayyah.

Interest in the upcoming edition has increased significantly, with several countries confirming participation for the first time. New teams include Bolivia, El Salvador and the Dominican Republic, alongside a women’s team from China.

Participating teams have expressed enthusiasm for competing in an event that combines tactical excellence, physical endurance and professional skill within a time-based competitive framework. They described the UAE SWAT Challenge as a leading global platform for specialised tactical competitions and a key venue for exchanging expertise, operational experience and best practices.

The event aims to strengthen cooperation between tactical units, showcase international rapid response practices and assess readiness in complex scenarios. Teams will compete across five main challenges, earning daily points, with the overall winner determined by cumulative scores.

The public is invited to attend the competitions and support teams competing in one of Dubai’s most prominent international tactical events.