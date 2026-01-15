30% rise in World Future Energy Summit visitor numbers

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 18th edition of the World Future Energy Summit recorded a notable 30 percent increase in visitor numbers compared to last year, according to preliminary indicators.

Leen AlSebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the final day of the event that the summit witnessed strong visitor momentum throughout its three days.

She said, “Today, we conclude the 18th edition of the World Future Energy Summit, which over three days delivered a major trade exhibition spanning 35,000 square metres, hosted seven specialised conferences, and saw broad participation from international and local exhibitors, tens of thousands of visitors, and more than 350 global speakers.”

She added that this year’s edition placed a strong focus on artificial intelligence as a key enabler in the development of modern energy infrastructure.

AlSebai explained that the emphasis on artificial intelligence was reflected in the launch of the Artificial Intelligence and Technology Hub, covering an area of 3,600 square metres and comprising three main zones, the Green House pavilion, featuring more than 70 start-ups showcasing their innovations, the Fuse AI pavilion dedicated to artificial intelligence companies, and the Green Hydrogen pavilion highlighting the latest green hydrogen technologies.

She noted that new additions to this year’s edition included a nuclear energy pavilion and a cybersecurity pavilion, as well as an innovative cinematic experience presenting stories of global environmental challenges and ways to address them.