Project Management Institute named Organising Partner of Dubai International Project Management Forum 2027

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between RTA and the Project Management Institute (PMI) during the 11th edition of the Dubai International Project Management Forum 2026.

Under the MoU, the Project Management Institute will serve as an Organising Partner in delivering the forum’s events and activities at its 12th edition and will promote the forum through PMI conferences held across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The MoU was signed on behalf of RTA by Moaza Saeed Al Marri, CEO of the Executive Affairs Sector and Chair of the Organising Committee of the Dubai International Project Management Forum, and on behalf of the Institute by Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director – MENA, Project Management Institute (PMI).

Moaza welcomed the signing of the MoU with the Project Management Institute, noting that it reaffirms the continuity of close cooperation between the two entities and reflects the Institute’s commitment to acting as a strategic partner in the success of the forum.

She highlighted that the forum attracts a distinguished group of specialists and senior leaders from a wide range of fields related to project management and sustainability.

She also underscored PMI’s longstanding expertise in providing technical and knowledge-based support, as well as in fostering a culture of innovation and creativity that continues to enhance the performance and standing of the Dubai International Project Management Forum year after year.

“This agreement between Project Management Institute and the Road and Transport Authority reflects our shared focus on strengthening collaboration and building practical capability through long-term partnership. As co-organizers of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), we are continuing to build on a trusted relationship that brings together expertise, leadership, and real impact for the project community,” said Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa, Project Management Institute.