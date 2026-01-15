Dubai Project Management Forum discusses innovation, project management

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Project Management Forum highlighted Dubai’s pioneering development experience in delivering landmark projects through panel discussions that examined the role of ambitious vision and innovation in reinforcing the emirate’s position as a global hub for iconic projects.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of ARM Holding Group, and Muhammad BinGhatti, Chairman and CEO of Binghatti Holding, affirmed that Dubai does not wait for opportunities but creates them, noting that its iconic projects have become global landmarks reflecting the emirate’s journey of excellence and leadership, supported by a clear vision and sustained passion among the teams delivering them.

Speaking during a panel discussion titled “Iconic Projects in Dubai,” moderated by media professional Marwan Al Hel, they explained that developing such projects involves precise stages including design, implementation, and follow-up, with a strong focus on speed of delivery and excellence in architecture and ideas. They noted that the accumulated expertise of project teams in Dubai has played a key role in establishing the emirate as a global centre for distinctive projects.

They added that Dubai’s iconic projects anticipate the future and reflect the vision of an ambitious leadership that has made excellence a way of life, creating a positive competitive environment that continues to enrich the emirate’s urban and technological landscape.

On the other hand, Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development at DAMAC Properties, founder & CEO of PRYPCO, emphasised that embedding a culture of continuous innovation and sustained ambition is a fundamental pillar in real estate project development, noting that today’s market combines luxury, quality, and value.

Speaking during an interview organised by the forum and moderated by Sarah Cocker, Managing Director of Amplify Project Management Services, Sajwani explained that the rapid evolution of the market requires companies to adopt flexible management approaches and operate at a fast and creative pace, while maintaining institutional governance frameworks to enhance excellence and leadership.

She pointed out that project management is continuously evolving due to its dynamic nature, which requires adaptability, particularly in large, high-density communities with diverse uses, affirming her company’s ability to operate efficiently within such environments.

Regarding property purchasing, Sajwani explained that buying mechanisms have undergone a fundamental shift towards digital platforms, which has facilitated procedures. She stressed the importance of customer awareness when making purchasing decisions, particularly by understanding the developer’s background and track record in delivering projects.

She concluded by affirming that Dubai’s rapid population growth is supported by effective government performance and a clear vision that ensures sustainable development and strengthens the emirate’s competitiveness.