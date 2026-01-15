Abu Dhabi Biobank, AstraZeneca partner to advance precision medicine, translational research

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Biobank, a strategic initiative between the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and M42, has entered a collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global science-led biopharmaceutical leader, to advance the fields of precision medicine, translation of clinical research into clinical practices.

The partnership brings together Abu Dhabi Biobank’s world-class biobanking and genomic infrastructure with AstraZeneca’s internationally recognised expertise in cardiovascular, renal, metabolic, respiratory, immunology and oncology therapy areas.

Together, the two organisations aim to translate complex biological insights into real-world healthcare solutions that can transform lives.

Commenting on the collaboration, Albarah ElKhani, Chief Operating Officer, Integrated Health Solutions, M42, said, “This collaboration represents more than a partnership; it is a shared vision to shape the future of medicine. By combining Abu Dhabi Biobank’s deep population insights and AstraZeneca’s scientific leadership, we are laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can redefine how diseases are understood, prevented and treated, particularly within the Middle Eastern population.”

Abu Dhabi Biobank and AstraZeneca intend to collaborate across several strategic pillars, leveraging the Biobank’s extensive biospecimen repository, datasets, and research infrastructure.

The partnership will explore opportunities in clinical development, precision medicine, and real-world evidence generation—advancing biomarker discovery, pharmacogenomics, and patient stratification. It will also support health economics, regulatory science, and emerging areas such as digital health and AI, contributing to data-driven healthcare systems.

Sameh ElFangary, Country President, Gulf and Pakistan, AstraZeneca, said, “Precision medicine can only succeed when it reflects the diversity of the world’s populations. Through our partnership with Abu Dhabi Biobank, we are combining world-class science with local data to enable earlier identification of at-risk patients particularly in rare and difficult-to-diagnose diseases and to help shape more personalised care pathways for the future. This collaboration marks an important step toward advancing equitable and data-driven healthcare for patients across our region and beyond.”

This partnership marks a key milestone in Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become a global hub for biomedical research and life sciences innovation. By leveraging longitudinal cohort data and population-specific insights, it will accelerate the journey from research to regulatory approval and clinical application.

By harnessing Abu Dhabi Biobank’s diverse high quality biospecimens, data sets and advanced biobanking capabilities, coupled with AstraZeneca’s deep expertise in translational and clinical research, the partnership will accelerate the development of locally relevant, globally significant medical insights. It sets a new benchmark for how collaborative science can transform data into better health outcomes.