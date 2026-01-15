Family at heart of social cohesion, pillar of sustainable development projects: Minister of Family

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana Bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, stated that the 11th Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF) 2026 serves as a strategic platform, bringing together minds that not only manage projects but also contribute directly to shaping life in cities and communities.

The Minister of Family explained that this year's forum theme, "Bridging Communities," deeply aligns with the Ministry of Family's mission.

She noted that the forum highlights the importance of designing projects around people and families, emphasising that projects are not merely infrastructure and timelines, but rather tools for strengthening family cohesion and fostering sustainable community development.

The Minister of Family affirmed that the wise leadership's vision places the family at the heart of the development process. Therefore, projects must reflect this vision, serving all age groups, from infants and children to adolescents and youth, and extending to senior citizens and people of determination.

She pointed out that the Ministry is working in partnership with government and private entities to develop practical solutions that create a supportive daily environment for families and instill positive behaviors that promote stability and family interaction, in line with the nation's development goals.

She continued, “When we talk about infrastructure projects, we often focus on timelines, budgets, operational efficiency, and technology. However, the reality is that these projects play a pivotal role in reshaping our daily lives: how we move around, where we live, how we raise our children, and when we feel that starting a family is a viable and sustainable option. Therefore, integrated infrastructure project planning is a key pillar for improving quality of life.”

The Minister added that studies published by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicate that improved access to transportation and basic services is linked to a 20 to 30 percent increase in family satisfaction and social cohesion in major cities. This simply means that when we plan well, we reduce pressure and give families more time and a better quality of life.

In closing, Sanaa Bint Mohammed Suhail expressed her gratitude to the Roads and Transport Authority and all organising partners for inviting the Ministry of Family to participate in this important event, which places project management at the heart of human development.