UAE beating heart of world in innovative, sustainable humanitarian action: DIPMF participants

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A host of officials and business leaders stated that the United Arab Emirates has become a global force in innovative and sustainable humanitarian action, serving as the beating heart of the world and a nation defined by its extended hand of goodwill.

They stressed that the UAE continues to provide humanitarian and charitable assistance to those facing hardship or in need of support, anywhere in the world.

They added that the United Arab Emirates, in general, and Dubai in particular, have spared no effort in delivering assistance and support to those in need, noting that the country has been a pioneer in this field and has risen to the forefront of global donors. They further affirmed that the UAE has emerged as a leader in managing humanitarian and charitable work through innovative and sustainable approaches.

This was highlighted during a panel discussion titled “From the Heart of Dubai: Empowering Lives Through Humanitarian Efforts”, which featured Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments; Dr. Mahdi Al Fardan, Chairman of the Board of Gulf International Cancer Center; Prof. Khalid Al Marri, President IPMA UAE and Professor at British University Dubai; and Dr. Waleed Al-Ali, Secretary General and Board Member of the Digital School, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The session was moderated by Georgia Tolley, Journalist and Emcee.

The panellists noted that Dubai has become a hub for bringing communities together, reflecting the diverse nationalities living in the city in an environment of safety and security. They added that residents and visitors alike enjoy a high quality of life across all aspects of the city, and that the humanitarian initiatives launched from Dubai are guided by a wise vision and effective governance.

This approach, they said, has translated words into action and transformed humanitarian work into a way of life in which everyone is keen to participate.

They further noted that charitable and humanitarian work in Dubai, in all its diversity, is characterised by trust and confidence among those wishing to contribute. Participants are reassured that they are active partners rather than mere observers, fully aware that Dubai is not only a city for tourism and business, but also a global leader in innovative and sustainable humanitarian action.