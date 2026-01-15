ENOC named Strategic Sponsor of Dubai International Project Management Forum for 11th, 12th editions

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between RTA and ENOC Group, under which the Group becomes a strategic partner in the organisation of the 11th and 12th editions of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF).

The Forum is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

The MoU was signed on behalf of RTA by Moaza Saeed Al Marri, Executive Director of the Executive Affairs Sector and Chair of the Organising Committee of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF). On behalf of ENOC Group, the MoU was signed by Hesham Ali Mustafa, Managing Director of Shared Services Centre, Group Human Resources and New Business Development.

Under the MoU, ENOC Group will serve as the strategic sponsor of the event for two consecutive editions. The partnership reflects the Forum’s prestigious standing as one of the region’s leading project management platforms and a global forum that brings together senior project management leaders from around the world to accelerate ideas shaping cities and industries.

"ENOC Group is proud to renew its strategic partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) for the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), extending our sponsorship for another two years. Renewing this collaboration strengthens a platform that advances project management excellence, sustainability, and innovation—key drivers of the UAE’s economic competitiveness. Our continued sponsorship reflects ENOC’s focus on enabling strategic national priorities and delivering long-term value for the country’s socio-economic development.” said Hussain Sultan Lootah, CEO, ENOC Group.

Moaza Al Marri expressed her pride in signing the MoU with ENOC Group as the Forum’s Strategic Partner, saying, “This partnership represents a key pillar in the continued development of the Dubai International Project Management Forum. Through its successive editions, the Forum has succeeded in consolidating its position as a prestigious global platform for the exchange of expertise and the showcasing of best practices and international standards in project management, guided by advanced leadership perspectives.”

She added, “The strategic partnership with ENOC Group strengthens the Forum’s role in promoting innovation and sustainability and in fostering a high-calibre knowledge environment that brings together leaders, decision-makers and global experts. It positions the Dubai International Project Management Forum as a vital nexus for Bridging Communities, facilitating the exchange of perspectives and ideas, and reflecting the ambitions of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai to achieve global leadership and apply international best practices in project management.”