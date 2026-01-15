Student body grows 15% at Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Student enrolment across Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park has exceeded 38,500 at the end of the 2024–2025 academic year, marking 15 percent growth compared to the previous year and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for higher education.

Part of TECOM Group PJSC, the two districts attract students from more than 170 countries and together form the Education Cluster, supporting Dubai’s knowledge- and innovation-driven economy. They offer more than 600 academic and vocational programmes, including bachelor’s, diploma and doctoral degrees.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park at TECOM Group, said the diversity of the student body reflects Dubai’s global appeal and the role of the districts in empowering learners with future-focused skills. He added that the ecosystem contributes directly to the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Education 33 Strategy E33.

The districts host a wide range of international universities and institutions, including Amity University, Curtin University, Heriot-Watt University Dubai, Middlesex University Dubai, Murdoch University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai and University of Wollongong Dubai, alongside postgraduate providers such as the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, The University of Manchester – Dubai, University of Bradford and University of Strathclyde Business School UAE.

They also accommodate vocational and training institutes including ACCA Middle East, Alliance Française, City and Guilds, and the International Centre for Culinary Arts. Dubai International Academic City provides sector-specific academic facilities, while Dubai Knowledge Park focuses on lifelong learning through Grade-A offices and community amenities.

Both districts host initiatives such as Campus Talks, UNCOVERED and the Knowledge Assembly, which connect students and educators with industry leaders and policymakers. Educators and students also benefit from TECOM Group services, including axs for streamlined government processes and in5, the group’s entrepreneurship incubator supporting innovation and start-ups.

Dubai International Academic City and Dubai Knowledge Park form part of TECOM Group’s wider portfolio of business districts across Dubai.