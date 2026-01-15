Dubai International Project Management Forum discusses role of AI in delivering positive social impact

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The session titled “AI for Humanity – Leveraging Artificial Intelligence for Social Impact” discussed the role of artificial intelligence in supporting communities and strengthening positive social impact.

The session was moderated by Alexandra Topalian, International Conference Chair and Panel Moderator, and formed part of the Dubai International Project Management Forum organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

During the session, Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, explained that the national cybersecurity strategy is underpinned by clear policies focused on capacity building, ensuring security for all, and fostering innovation.

He highlighted that the UAE’s cultural diversity, alongside partnerships with start-ups, has contributed to delivering significant achievements in this field.

He reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to safeguarding the nation and its critical infrastructure, stressing that individuals represent the first line of defence, while artificial intelligence is being harnessed to enhance security, safety and prosperity.

He also noted that markets and companies are encouraged to benefit from the accelerators available across the UAE, enabling them to test innovative ideas and develop capabilities in support of effective project management.

Addressing cyber threats, he explained that these threats continue to evolve and include fraud and scams, ransomware, cyberbullying, defamation campaigns and cyberterrorism. He emphasised that cyber warfare represents one of the most prominent current challenges, underscoring the need to safeguard national capabilities and sectors that rely on artificial intelligence.

For her part, Dr Ebtesam Almazrouei, CEO and Founder of AIE3 and Head of the United Nations initiative AI for Public Good, stressed that the concept of “AI for public good” requires practical application. She pointed to the UAE Government’s efforts in digital transformation, and in designing systems that serve people and measure impact across key sectors, including healthcare, education and infrastructure.

She also highlighted the experience of the Abu Dhabi Government in deploying artificial intelligence in the healthcare sector through a genome project aimed at detecting genetic conditions in newborns.

In turn, Dr Hugh Herr, Professor at the MIT Media Lab, underscored the importance of using artificial intelligence to enhance human capabilities. He stressed the need for ethical safeguards and robust data protection, and anticipated that artificial intelligence will play a pivotal role in creativity in the future, within a clear and well-defined ethical framework.