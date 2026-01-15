EAD launches framework to establish reuseable foodware ecosystem on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), in collaboration with Polygreen’s Again, Please initiative, has launched a framework to establish a reusable foodware ecosystem on Yas Island, marking a significant step in advancing environmental circularity solutions and sustainable waste management in Abu Dhabi.

Unveiled during the World Future Energy Summit, the initiative is designed to address the regulatory, operational and market foundations for an integrated reusable and hygienic foodware model serving the retail and food and beverage sectors within the emirate.

The framework reflects EAD’s commitment to enabling government-led, market-driven solutions that reduce reliance on single-use products and accelerate the transition towards a circular economy. It aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Single-Use Plastic Policy and the executive regulations banning specific single-use plastic products, which came into effect on 1st June 2022, as well as the federal regulations introducing additional bans that came into effect starting 1st January 2026.

As part of the initiative, EAD and its private-sector partners worked together to establish the core infrastructure required for reusable and hygienic foodware systems, including asset management, return and collection points, logistics and washing services. The programme is assessed against environmental performance, financial feasibility and consumer experience.

Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, said, “Through this framework, we are laying the foundations for a practical and scalable reuse system that supports Abu Dhabi’s transition away from single-use products. By working closely with private-sector partners, we are enabling innovation that reduces waste, strengthens resource efficiency and supports the emirate’s long-term environmental circularity ambitions and UAE Net Zero objectives.”

Athanasios Polychronopoulos, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Polygreen, said, “Clear policy direction is essential to unlocking scalable circular solutions. The framework introduced by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi creates the conditions for reuse systems to be designed, tested, so they can then be adopted across the market. We welcome the opportunity to support this initiative by contributing practical experience that helps bridge policy ambition with real-world implementation.”

The framework also builds on early adoption by key venues and event organisers in Abu Dhabi, where reusable cups have already been introduced at major events and facilities, demonstrating the viability of reuse systems at scale, including first movers such as Ethara, where reusable cups have become standard at major events such as Formula 1. Building on this momentum, EAD strives to expand the model across additional sectors and locations in the future.

The initiative is supported by ongoing engagement with a range of retail and food and beverage operators, who are currently participating in activities related to the future operating model aimed at defining a scalable reverse-logistics approach, aligning regulatory and operational requirements, co-developing an operating model with participating stakeholders and preparing the groundwork for further implementation.