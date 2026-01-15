UAE President, Prime Minister of Slovakia discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, held a phone call today to discuss strengthening cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the areas of economic development, renewable energy, future technologies, and other key sectors that support national priorities and serve the shared interests of both nations.

The two sides affirmed their joint commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across various fields.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international developments of mutual concern, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East. In this context, they underscored the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomatic solutions as a means of addressing regional issues and crises in order to preserve security and stability and prevent the escalation of tensions.