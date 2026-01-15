UAE Embassy in Buenos Aires welcomes Argentine designation of several Muslim Brotherhood branches as terrorist organisations

BUENOS AIRES, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in Buenos Aires welcomed the announcement by the Argentine Republic to designate several branches of the Muslim Brotherhood in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt as terrorist organisations.

The designation is based on official reports that have demonstrated the involvement of these branches in illicit transnational activities, including terrorist acts and public calls for extremism, as well as their links to terrorist organisations.

In a statement, the Embassy affirmed that the Argentine Republic’s decision reflects sustained and systematic efforts to counter violence and destabilising activities carried out by terrorist Muslim Brotherhood branches wherever they operate.

The Embassy underscored the UAE’s support for all international efforts aimed at combating extremism and terrorism, and at promoting regional and international security and stability.