Arab Parliament welcomes formation of Palestinian technocratic committee for Gaza

CAIRO, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, welcomed the announcement of the completion of the formation of the Palestinian technocratic committee to administer the Gaza Strip.

He reaffirmed that this step represents an important development on the path towards restoring stability, improving humanitarian conditions, and creating the necessary environment to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Strip.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi stressed that the Arab Parliament will continue its full support for any serious Arab or international efforts that contribute to consolidating the ceasefire and advancing a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause, one that ends the occupation and realises an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He expressed his appreciation for the sincere and intensive efforts undertaken by the Arab Republic of Egypt, the State of Qatar, and the Republic of Türkiye, with the sponsorship of the United States of America, to reach this Palestinian national understanding, reflecting a genuine political will to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and to end their worsening humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip.