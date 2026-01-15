Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Efficient Appliances Procurement Policy for Government Entities

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has announced the launch of the new "Efficient Appliances Procurement Policy for Government Entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi”, a key enabler under the updated Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030 which aims to reduce electricity consumption by 22 percent (equivalent to 19 terawatt-hours, TWh) and water consumption by 32 percent (equivalent to 465 million cubic meters, m3) by 2030, compared to a 2013 business-as-usual (BAU) baseline.

The policy will accelerate energy and water efficiency by ensuring government entities to purchase applicable appliances designed to reduce energy and water consumption.

The policy strengthens Abu Dhabi’s leadership in sustainable government procurement and signals a broader market shift toward high-efficiency products.

By embedding energy and water efficiency as a key decision-making criterion in procurement, the policy enhances lifecycle cost savings and reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The policy is expected to enable an estimated 8.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of annual electricity savings and 120,000 cubic meters (m3) of annual water savings by 2030, depending on appliance stock turnover and adoption rates.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the DoE, said, “The Efficient Appliances Procurement Policy for Government Entities reinforces Abu Dhabi’s commitment to energy and water efficiency. By ensuring that applicable appliances procured by government entities meet high efficiency standards, we are embedding sustainability into the fabric of government operations and driving long-term environmental and economic value for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at DoE, added, “This enabler demonstrates how policy and procurement can work hand in hand to achieve measurable environmental impact. It empowers suppliers and manufacturers to innovate and provide the most efficient technologies, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in sustainable procurement.”

The policy implementation will result in the government entities seeing a noticeable reduction in their operating costs and an improvement in overall government building efficiency. The policy also aims to provide clear market signals that encourage investment in advanced efficient technologies and the introduction of more innovative and efficient solutions.

The policy also supports the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and aligns with the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy, reinforcing the Emirate’s role as a global leader in sustainable energy policy and efficient resource use.