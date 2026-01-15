Emirates Drug Establishment announces voluntary precautionary recall of additional batches of Nestlé infant formula 'S26 AR GOLD'

DUBAI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) announced that an additional product, S26 AR, has been included in the scope of the voluntary and precautionary recall of Nestlé infant formula, which is intended for use exclusively under medical supervision.

To protect public health and consumer safety, the establishment confirmed that the affected batches are 5185080661, 5271080661, and 5125080661.

The recall was initiated after traces of the bacterium Bacillus cereus were detected in a production input. This bacterium has the potential to produce cereulide toxin, which may cause foodborne illness and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In coordination with Nestlé, the Establishment said it has secured all affected batches present in distributor warehouses. Efforts are underway to withdraw any remaining products from the market, in line with national regulatory protocols and in partnership with relevant authorities to ensure the comprehensive removal of the impacted batches from all retail channels, including e-commerce platforms.

Driven by its commitment to enhancing communication with consumers and ensuring they receive information from reliable sources, the Emirates Drug Establishment clarified that Nestlé MENA has published a detailed statement regarding the precautionary recall as promised. Additionally, Nestlé has implemented user-friendly digital tools to help consumers in the UAE easily verify product batches and initiate refund or replacement requests.