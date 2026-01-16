Reem Al Hashimy begins Latin America tour with visits to MERCOSUR countries

MONTEVIDEO/ASUNCIÓN/BUENOS AIRE, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, began her Latin America tour with visits to MERCOSUR member states Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across priority sectors that support sustainable growth and shared prosperity.

During the tour, Al Hashimy met with Yamandú Orsi, President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, and Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay. Minister Al Hashimy conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the peoples of Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay.

As part of her engagements, Al Hashimy held meetings with senior government officials from Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay. These included discussions with Mario Lubetkin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay; Pablo Quirno, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Argentine Republic; Luis Caputo, Minister of Economy of the Argentine Republic; and Javier Giménez, Minister of Industry and Commerce of Paraguay.

She congratulated them on the conclusion of the MERCOSUR-European Union trade agreement and reiterated the UAE’s priority to conclude the UAE-MERCOSUR Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

Furthermore, Al Hashimy held talks with Carolina Cosse, Vice President of Uruguay; Alfredo Fratti, Minister of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries of Uruguay; and Martín Menem, President of the Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine Republic. Discussions focused on the importance of cooperation in technology, infrastructure, energy, mining, and agribusiness.

Reem Al Hashimy met with Jorge Macri, Chief of Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, at the iconic Teatro Colón, where she was declared a Guest of Honour of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.

The visits also included high-level business gatherings with influential Argentine and Paraguayan executives and stakeholders across various sectors.

Discussions explored avenues to facilitate greater private-sector engagement in both countries’ economies.

Reflecting the UAE’s respect for Latin America’s rich history and heritage, she visited the Museo del Gaucho y la Moneda in Uruguay, underscoring the importance of cultural exchange and people-to-people ties in strengthening bilateral relations.

Minister Al Hashimy was accompanied by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Argentine Republic and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, and Alsaghira Al Ahbabi, UAE Ambassador to Paraguay, along with a delegation of government officials.