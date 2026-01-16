Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Cybersecurity Council

AL AIN, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received at Al Maqam Palace a delegation from the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC), led by Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the CSC.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the CSC’s efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure and develop national capabilities in artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, aimed at building an advanced digital ecosystem that keeps pace with global technological developments and provides a secure environment for businesses and institutions across vital sectors.

Sheikh Hazza also reviewed the CSC’s plans to expand the CyberE71 Incubator Programme, the nation’s flagship initiative to foster entrepreneurship and innovation within the cybersecurity ecosystem, to embrace transformative ideas from school and university students, and entrepreneurs in the Al Ain Region.

The initiative focuses on capacity building and fostering innovation through an enabling environment that supports the development of advanced solutions to protect cyberspace and drive the digital economy.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of developing cybersecurity talent nationwide to further strengthen the UAE’s cyber defence capabilities and ensure a secure digital environment for businesses and companies, contributing to higher economic productivity, enhanced global competitiveness, and accelerated digital transformation towards a knowledge- and innovation-based national economy.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting cybersecurity awareness among individuals and entities to counter digital and cyber threats, safeguard national achievements, and keep pace with future national directions in AI and digital transformation. Such awareness would support comprehensive and sustainable development across key economic sectors.

The UAE Cybersecurity Council delegation expressed their appreciation for the meeting, noting that it reflects H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s keen interest in monitoring priority sectors, as well as his continued support for national initiatives that enhance digital readiness and strengthen an integrated cybersecurity ecosystem supporting development in the Al Ain Region and across the emirate.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.