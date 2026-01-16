ADNEC Group announces EDGE as Strategic Partner for UMEX, SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group, a Modon company, has announced EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, as a Strategic Partner for the seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX).

Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence, UMEX and SimTEX will take place from 20th to 22nd January at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi.

UMEX and SimTEX will showcase the latest advancements in drones, robotics and related components across defence and civil sectors.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “Our strategic partnership with EDGE, a regional leader in defence technology, will further elevate this edition of UMEX and SimTEX. Together, we aim to drive industry growth, innovation and make a meaningful impact on both regional and global technology and defence sectors."

He added that UMEX and SimTEX reflect ADNEC Group’s commitment to positioning Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the global technology landscape. EDGE Group’s involvement elevates these events, transforming them into a global platform for decision-makers, innovators and security solution providers.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “Our continued partnership with UMEX and SimTEX reflects EDGE’s long-term commitment to unmanned and autonomous systems as a cornerstone of future defence capability.

"We are making sustained investments across air, land, and maritime domains to embed AI-enabled autonomy, anchored in a strong national industrial base and reinforced by trusted global partnerships.”

Returning as the Strategic Partner for the fourth time, EDGE is set to showcase its rapidly accelerating portfolio of advanced autonomous systems and solutions across air and land domains.

Unmanned systems on display include rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft designed for tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and precision strike missions, a broad range of POWERTECH’s propulsion systems, as well as the mission-proven THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle (UGV).

EDGE will also play a central role in live operational demonstrations at Tilal Swaihan, featuring cost-effective medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles, alongside advanced counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS).

With leading global companies and experts expected to attend UMEX and SimTEX, these events are set to foster dynamic discussions and valuable collaborations.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network, explore emerging trends, and contribute to shaping the future of unmanned and autonomous systems across a wide range of sectors.