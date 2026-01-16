Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award extends registration to January 31

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award Office, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has extended the registration deadline for the award’s 22nd cycle to 31st January amid strong interest from companies and institutions.

The extension is intended to allow more applicants to participate.

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in 1999, the award aims to strengthen the private sector’s contribution to economic development and community progress. It is named after the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The award’s current framework focuses on measuring the impact achieved by participating organisations in economic growth and community development, including competitiveness, innovation, national talent development, technology adoption and supply-chain localisation.

Applicants are assessed across seven pillars aligned with Abu Dhabi’s economic priorities: talent development, technology, community service, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, exports, supply chains and entrepreneurship.

Registration is conducted through a digital platform, followed by an initial screening and interviews with shortlisted candidates. The evaluation is carried out by independent assessors and adjudicators. Categories include large companies, family businesses, SMEs and start-ups.

The award office encouraged private-sector entities to use the extended period to submit applications.