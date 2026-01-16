Aerial procession to fly across UAE on 'Day of Resolve'

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Armed Forces, in cooperation with Fursan Al Emarat, the UAE National Aerobatic Team, will conduct aerial displays across the country on Saturday, 17th January, to mark the “Day of Resolve”.

The nationwide aerial procession will feature a diverse fleet of helicopters and fighter jets, commencing in Abu Dhabi and flying over Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

Observed annually, the Day of Resolve reaffirms the values of determination, national cohesion, and unity, as well as the UAE’s unwavering support for its leadership and armed forces.