Noura Al Kaabi delivers keynote address at 2026 Youth 4 Sustainability Forum

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, delivered a keynote address at the annual Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum.

Held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week from 13th to 15th January, the forum brought together more than 3,500 young people from around the world to engage in discussions, debates, and dialogues on issues critical to global development and the future of youth worldwide.

In her remarks, Al Kaabi highlighted the importance of upholding ethical leadership values in an era marked by complex global challenges, including climate change pressures, socio-economic uncertainty, and rapid technological change.

Al Kaabi urged the youth audience to “make decisions guided by the common good, not merely by what is easiest, most popular, or most profitable.” She further encouraged them to “lead with intention and understand how your choices affect others, especially those whose voices may not always be heard.”

Encouraging young leaders to engage on issues of both national and global significance, particularly sustainability, Al Kaabi invited participants to become involved in advancing water security.

She highlighted the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal and set to convene in the UAE from 2nd to 4th December 2026, as a key opportunity for meaningful youth leadership to drive collective action on water security and advance a water-secure future for all.