UAE marks fourth anniversary of 'Day of Resolve'

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates on Saturday will mark the fourth anniversary of the "Day of Resolve ", an occasion hat honours the spirit of Emirati gallantry and the unbreakable bond between the leadership and the people.

This occasion serves as a powerful testament to the nation’s resilience and its proactive readiness to confront challenges. It symbolises a unified front where the people stand as the ultimate safeguard of national security, bolstered by advanced defence capabilities and trusted strategic alliances.

The Day of Resolve represents an inspiring legacy of sacrifice, reinforcing the UAE’s standing as a global beacon for humanitarian aid and the promotion of tolerance. The nation’s historical stance against terrorism is rooted in a firm conviction that confronting extremist ideologies is a collective global responsibility. For decades, the UAE has been a leading voice in identifying the rise of global terror, consistently advocating for international cooperation to uproot the causes of extremism and ensure regional stability.

This commitment was vividly demonstrated through the UAE’s response to the humanitarian appeals from Yemen. The UAE Armed Forces played a pivotal role in curbing the influence of extremist groups that sought to destabilise the region and threaten vital maritime corridors. They undermined the Houthis' scheme to transform Yemen into a platform for regional threats, while simultaneously securing the delivery of life-saving aid to those in conflict-stricken areas.

The country’s efforts also helped weaken terrorist organisations like "Al Qaeda" and "Daesh", liberating key cities and curbing their expansion.

A major pillar of this strategy involved protecting strategic waterways, including the Gulf of Aden, the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and the western coastal strip, thereby safeguarding global trade routes from sabotage. Throughout these operations, the UAE prioritised the humanitarian crisis, establishing air and sea bridges to alleviate suffering caused by poverty and the collapse of essential services.

The UAE has carried out development programmes and emergency interventions to help rebuild war-damaged infrastructure across key sectors, while also responding to disease outbreaks such as cholera, dengue and malaria, improve livelihoods for the underprivilidged and support vulnerable groups across Yemen, including both government-held areas and those under the Houthis control.

Over the years, the UAE has actively participated in numerous regional and international coalitions to combat terrorism. One significant contribution was its 2014 inclusion in the Global Coalition against Daesh.

By establishing institutions like the Sawab Centre, the Muslim Council of Elders, and Hedayah (the International Centre of Excellence For Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism), the UAE continues to lead the global intellectual battle against radicalisation, championing moderation and peace as the only path forward for humanity.