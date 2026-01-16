Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Silent Force' Exhibition

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated last evening the exhibition “Silent Force” by Syrian sculptor Wael Hilal, hosted by Salwa Zeidan Gallery in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a select group of artists, intellectuals, and enthusiasts of contemporary visual arts and sculpture.

The exhibition, which opened on 15th January 2026, presents a solo artistic experience featuring a curated selection of sculptural works crafted from marble, travertine, and onyx. Through these works, the artist explores the concept of “force” from a calm, contemplative perspective—as an inherent, latent energy that emerges from within and requires neither noise nor display.

The works are abstract and balanced, marked by subtle tension, with silence becoming a central element in shaping meaning and expression.

The exhibited pieces reveal a refined relationship between mass and void, and between stillness and movement, forming a visual dialogue that suggests an abstract human presence or sculptural structures approaching architectural form, imbued with poetic restraint.

In his practice, the artist relies on carving through subtraction and reduction, engaging with stone as a living entity that carries memory and time, rather than as mere raw material, resulting in works that embody inner cohesion and deep balance.

The exhibition underscores the role of contemporary sculpture as an intellectual and aesthetic space for reflection, where artworks become points of equilibrium between solidity and serenity, inviting viewers to reconsider the notion of force as an inner value expressed through calm and composure.

In this context, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that the UAE places great importance on culture and the arts as essential pillars in building the individual and enhancing the quality of life, as well as vital fields for promoting dialogue and mutual understanding among peoples. He noted that supporting the arts represents a sustained commitment to encouraging creativity, preserving cultural identity, and remaining open to diverse cultural and civilisational experiences.

He added that the cultural scene in the UAE continues to witness steady qualitative growth, supported by an environment that nurtures creativity, celebrates cultural diversity, and provides effective platforms for artists and creatives from around the world.

He emphasised that the arts, as a universal human language, contribute to spreading the values of tolerance, coexistence, and peace, reflecting the UAE’s cultural message rooted in respect for human dignity and the promotion of positive human engagement within global civilisation.