Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Group CEO of Richemont

DUBAI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today met with Nicolas Bos, Group Chief Executive Officer of Richemont, one of the world’s leading luxury goods groups.

The meeting underscored the UAE’s commitment to building strategic alliances with leading global companies that contribute to the growth of high-value economic sectors. The discussions highlighted the country’s pro-business environment, advanced infrastructure, and globally connected marketplace as key factors reinforcing Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for international luxury groups seeking to expand their regional presence.

The meeting also discussed prospects for deepening cooperation between Dubai and Richemont, leveraging both the growth of the city’s luxury goods sector and its rising role as a global hub for innovation and investment. Luxury goods is one of the diverse sectors contributing to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to place Dubai among the world’s top three urban economies and double foreign trade to AED25.6 trillion by 2033.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Almarri, Director-General, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD Group; and Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Founded in 1988, Richemont is a Switzerland-based luxury goods group with a diverse portfolio of prestigious Maisons spanning jewellery, watches, fashion and accessories, including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC Schaffhausen, Montblanc, Chloé and Dunhill. The Group operates more than 2,400 monobrand boutiques worldwide and employs a diverse workforce of over 40,000 people across more than 150 locations globally. For the year ended 31 March 2025, Richemont reported annual group sales of €21.4 billion. Richemont’s Middle East, India and Africa headquarters are located in the Dubai Airport Free Zone.