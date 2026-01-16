SCAD receives dual ISO certification for geospatial data

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Statistics Centre - Abu Dhabi (SCAD) has become the first government entity in Abu Dhabi to achieve dual international certification for geospatial data, earning ISO 19115 for geographic metadata and ISO 19157 for geographic information - data quality. This milestone places SCAD among a limited number of statistical institutions globally to operationalise both standards in an integrated, production-grade environment.

The achievement significantly enhances the reliability, transparency, and interoperability of geospatial data used across the Abu Dhabi Government. It ensures that location-based data supporting urban planning, housing, infrastructure development, environmental monitoring, and emergency preparedness is consistently documented, quality assured, and ready for use in strategic and operational decision making.

The certification followed an independent assessment by an internationally accredited body, confirming that SCAD’s geospatial governance, metadata frameworks, and data quality management processes fully comply with the highest international requirements. These standards enable geospatial datasets to be confidently shared, integrated, and reused across government systems.

By institutionalising these standards, SCAD is elevating geospatial data from a supporting asset to a trusted foundation for decision intelligence. Certified metadata and geospatial data quality are critical enablers for advanced analytics, digital twins, and artificial intelligence applications, directly supporting Abu Dhabi’s transition toward an AI Native Government where decisions are faster, more informed, and more coordinated across entities.

This milestone further strengthens SCAD’s portfolio of internationally recognized standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 20000 1, ISO 31000, and ISO 8000. Together, these certifications reinforce SCAD’s role as the trusted authority for official statistics and geospatial data, and as a core enabler of secure, ethical, and scalable digital and AI capabilities across the Emirate.

Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director-General of SCAD, said, “Geospatial data increasingly shapes how cities are planned, services are delivered, and risks are managed. By certifying both metadata and data quality to global standards, we are ensuring that location-based decisions across Abu Dhabi are built on data that is trusted, transparent, and fit for purpose. This level of consistency and quality is essential for integrating geospatial data into advanced analytics, digital twins, and artificial intelligence applications that support faster, more informed, and more coordinated government decision making under Abu Dhabi’s AI Native Government vision.”

SCAD will continue to advance its geospatial and statistical capabilities in line with international best practices, supporting Abu Dhabi’s long term planning priorities and its ambition to build an AI enabled, data driven, and future ready government.