Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 2nd By the Star Forum

AL AIN, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended the 2nd edition of the By the Star Forum, organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat (Awqaf) at Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain Region.

The event was also attended by Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, and a number of officials, dignitaries and citizens from Al Ain Region.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, to organisers and participants, wishing them success in the second edition of the event.

He emphasised the forum’s role in highlighting the values inspired by the occasion of Isra and Miraj and exploring scientific horizons that bridge faith-based principles, human knowledge, and universal sciences.

He also praised efforts to showcase UAE achievements in space exploration, as well as the development of an integrated, national ecosystem capable of keeping pace with future aspirations, while nurturing an informed generation that upholds authentic values, supports sustainable social development, and reinforces national identity.