Calidus showcases latest locally developed, manufactured defence products, solutions at UMEX & SimTEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, is showcasing its latest innovative and locally developed and manufactured products at the seventh edition of UMEX & SimTEX 2026. Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Defence, the exhibitions will take place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 20th to 22nd January 2026.

UMEX & SimTEX 2026 are among the most prominent international platforms dedicated to unmanned systems, simulation and training technologies, robotics, and artificial intelligence. They play a key role in reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for smart defence technologies and digital transformation, in line with the UAE’s vision to adopt advanced robotics and simulation solutions.

The Group will showcase its newest solutions designed to meet the demands of modern missions, with a focus on platform integration and enhanced operational readiness. It will also demonstrate its capabilities in engineering development, systems integration, and manufacturing to advanced operational standards, further supporting improved responsiveness and faster decision‑making in dynamic operational environments.

At the event, Calidus will highlight the B‑250 aircraft in both its light‑attack and training variants, the new B‑100 aircraft, the “AlDeraa” integrated counter‑UAS air‑defence system, the MCAV multi‑mission combat vehicle, and other systems, reflecting the strong momentum driving the UAE’s defence and wider industrial sectors.

The participation will also include meetings with local and international partners and end‑users to explore opportunities for industrial cooperation and expanded partnerships, in line with national priorities for technology localisation, knowledge transfer, enhanced local content, and the development of national talent, contributing to a more integrated, sustainable, advanced, and competitive defence manufacturing ecosystem at both regional and global levels.