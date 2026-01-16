Saud bin Saqr receives Chinese ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City, who paid a farewell call on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

H.H. Sheikh Saud affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China, and the continued keenness to strengthen and develop them in a manner that serves the achievement of mutual interests across various fields.

RAK Ruler also commended the ambassador’s efforts in enhancing cooperation between the UAE and China, wishing him success in his future assignments.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, praising the growing strategic partnership between the two nations, the UAE’s leading regional and international standing, as well as the cooperation and support he received during his tenure in the country.