SEF 2026 Creative Zone to spotlight 30+ sessions & 45+ creators

SHARJAH, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF 2026) will feature the Creative Zone, ِamong its ten dedicated zones, to deliver an intensive programme of more than 30 talks and panel discussions led by 45+ speakers, including founders, content creators, cultural leaders, and entrepreneurs.

The Creative Zone’s agenda is aimed at exploring how creative ventures are built, scaled, and sustained across the region.

The array of events hosted at the Creative Zone will address the everyday challenges and real ambitions of entrepreneurs and startups in the creative industries.

Sessions will explore how to turn creativity into long-term economic value, build purpose-driven businesses anchored in a clear identity and a long-range vision. The activations will also leverage cultural storytelling to shape brand narratives, connect with the audience on a deeper level and strengthen the market presence of ventures that authentically represent their communities and values.

Powered by Emaar, the global real estate developer and lifestyle destination creator, the Creative Zone reflects the significance of the creative economy as one of the fastest-growing industries globally. International surveys indicate that the creative economy now accounts for nearly 7% of global GDP, with forecasts indicating continued expansion at an annual growth rate of up to 14%. Reflecting this momentum, the Creative Zone serves as a practical platform to examine the sector’s opportunities and challenges, and to connect creative ideas with scalable, sustainable business models.

Commenting on the Creative Zone, Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), said, “Creativity is a central pillar in building economic value and strengthening cultural presence. The Creative Zone programme is designed to reflect this role by spotlighting success stories and sources of inspiration from the creative industries, giving attendees the opportunity to learn from real experiences and draw meaningful insights.”

The CEO of Sheraa added, “Our partnership with Emaar strengthens this commitment by bringing scale, long-term vision, and industry perspective to support creative talent at every stage of growth. Through conversations, and shared experiences, it brings creators and entrepreneurs together to exchange ideas, challenge conventions, and explore how creativity can shape future industries and cultural narratives.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director, Emaar, said, "Creative industries are a vital engine for economic growth, cultural expression, and future-facing innovation. At Emaar, we believe in the power of creativity to shape places, communities, and sustainable opportunities at scale. Our partnership with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival builds on our focus on supporting creators and entrepreneurs who are building impactful businesses rooted in culture, purpose, and long-term value."

The Creative Zone brings together founders, creators, and cultural leaders examining how creativity shapes business, identity, and long-term impact.

The 9th edition of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will take place at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), bringing together founders, investors, creatives, and industry leaders from around the world for two days of talks, networking, and immersive experiences.