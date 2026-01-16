Zanzibar's First Lady visits Mleiha Wheat Farm

SHARJAH, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Mariam Mwinyi, the First Lady of Zanzibar, visited the Mleiha wheat farm to learn about the Emirate of Sharjah's experience in organic wheat cultivation and to explore sustainable production methods and efforts to enhance food security.

The visit included a detailed tour of the farm's facilities and development programmes aimed at improving production.

The First Lady was briefed on the farm's operational system, starting with the control room that monitors operational processes and production indicators, moving on to the laboratory responsible for tests and measurements related to production quality, and concluding with the experimental farm used to test and evaluate farming methods and improve outputs according to best practices.

The visit included learning about the farming methods used on the farm, with a focus on the importance of organic farming and its role in supporting sustainability and resource conservation. The delegation also reviewed the procedures that contribute to increasing production efficiency and achieving long-term food security goals.