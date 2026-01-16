UAE President confers First-Class Order of Independence on Ambassador of Uzbekistan

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has conferred the First-Class Order of Independence on Abdulaziz Okulov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his tenure as ambassador to the country.

The medal was presented by Saeed Bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State, during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening relations with Uzbekistan across all fields.

Al Hajeri also extended his best wishes to the Ambassador for continued success in his new duties, commending his role in advancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Uzbekistan during his tenure.

For his part, Okulov expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the UAE’s remarkable progress and achievements, which reflect the leadership’s vision and commitment to strengthening the country’s role globally.

The Uzbek Ambassador also conveyed his appreciation to all government entities in the UAE for the cooperation he received, which had a positive impact on the success of his mission to strengthen relations between the two countries.