Shakhboot bin Nahyan participates in fifth consultative meeting on enhancing coordination of initiatives, peace efforts in Sudan

CAIRO, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the fifth Consultative Meeting on Enhancing Coordination of Initiatives and Peace Efforts in Sudan, which took place in Cairo.

His participation in the meeting underscores the UAE’s commitment to supporting regional and international efforts aimed at securing an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce, paving the way for a permanent ceasefire and the launch of a transitional process independent of the warring parties and extremist groups, in line with the aspirations of the Sudanese people for an independent, civilian-led government.

During his participation, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underscored the UAE’s support for peace efforts and the importance of intensifying joint action to alleviate human suffering and fulfill the aspirations of the Sudanese people for security and stability.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan held a series of meetings with representatives of several countries, during which they discussed ways to support the Quad’s track under US leadership and strengthening international endeavours aimed at achieving an immediate and unconditional humanitarian ceasefire as an essential step toward de-escalation and alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.