WGS 2026 partners: Summit shapes government policy, advances wellbeing of people

DUBAI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Partners of the World Governments Summit 2026 affirmed that the Summit continues to solidify its status as a leading global platform to anticipate the future and shape innovative government policies that ensure happiness and wellbeing of people.

Speaking at the World Governments Summit Dialogue, held today at the Museum of the Future to detail the latest updates to the upcoming edition set to take place in Dubai from 3rd to 5th February, WGS 2026 partners said the Summit is a global gathering of decision makers, experts and thought leaders who exchange visions and knowledge, and explore the best policies and solutions to support sustainable development and drive international cooperation across vital sectors.

Partners of the upcoming Summit include the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) as the Smart Mobility Partner; the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as the Sustainable Energy Partner; Dubai Municipality as the Smart City Partner; DP World, Dubai Chambers and the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) as Leading Partners; Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) as the Strategic Partner; and e& UAE as the Technology Partner.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, described the World Governments Summit as a premier global platform for exchanging experiences, foreseeing the future and transforming ambitious concepts into actionable projects.

Al Tayer said, “As a Strategic Transport Partner, RTA has utilised the Summit to forge high-impact alliances with global mobility and technology leaders. Through the Summit, we have been part of knowledge exchanges and key conversations on the future of mobility and have forged partnerships that resulted in a number of innovative projects in Dubai. The final quarter of this year will see the launch of the Air Taxi service, a direct outcome of collaborations with Joby and Skyports that took place in WGS two years ago.”

“Similarly, RTA will launch its driverless taxi service in collaboration with Baidu. The partnership with Baidu, initiated at the Summit, has scaled from to the opening of the Baidu Apollo Go operations centre in Dubai, the company’s first facility outside China, within 10 months. WGS guests will have the opportunity to travel via driverless vehicles on designated routes during the event.”

Al Tayer noted that the RTA is leveraging AI and Big Data through its world-class Enterprise Command and Control Centre (ECs) and Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre to optimise urban mobility and crisis management. This year, the RTA will also unveil "Glydways," an integrated first- and last-mile solution featuring autonomous electric vehicles on dedicated tracks, further enhancing the quality of life and mobility for Dubai’s residents and visitors.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, “Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating as the Sustainable Energy Partner at the World Governments Summit, showcasing its leadership in smart transformation and its role in promoting innovation and economic growth through the application of artificial intelligence in the energy and water networks. The energy sector is witnessing a rapid global transformation, requiring more resilient and efficient infrastructure. In line with the vision of the wise leadership, the UAE continues to consolidate its position in artificial intelligence and is steadily progressing towards achieving climate net-zero target by 2050, reinforcing its lead in building a sustainable green future.”

Al Tayer added, “In Dubai, the Clean Energy and Net Zero Carbon Emissions strategies are driving an ambitious path to reach 100% clean energy by 2050. The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park illustrates this ambition, where AI enhances project efficiency.”

“We are on track to exceed 36% clean energy from the energy mix by 2030, with a production capacity of the solar park exceeding 8,000 megawatts, surpassing the original plan of 5,000 megawatts.”

Al Tayer stated, “At DEWA, we are integrating artificial intelligence into all our operations, from generation and transmission to distribution and digital services, and then expanded through Digital DEWA, our digital arm, the green data centres of our Moro subsidiary, and others.”

“As a result of these efforts, DEWA leads globally in 13 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in its areas of operation and continues to support the economy through a world-class reliable energy and water infrastructure that attracts investment and supports sustainable growth. In Dubai, our customers enjoy the shortest Customer Minutes Lost in the world, less than one minute annually. We also have the world’s lowest electricity transmission and distribution network losses (2%), and the water network losses do not exceed 4.5%, which is among the lowest rates worldwide.”

Driving economic cooperation

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said, "The World Governments Summit is a powerful global platform that convenes the world's brightest minds to address universal challenges and shape the future of governance. The WGS is an invaluable catalyst for enhancing economic cooperation, driving growth in business, trade, and investment by fostering cross-border collaborations and knowledge sharing. Dubai Chambers is honoured to be part of this significant global dialogue, and we are proud to contribute to a summit that not only reinforces our city's position as a hub for innovation but also paves the way for a more stable and prosperous global economy."

Majid Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), said, “The World Governments Summit is a strategic platform for shaping the governments of the future and driving global digital transformation. At TDRA, we believe the future demands agile, intelligent governments that make data-driven decisions supported by advanced technologies.”

He added, “TDRA values its ongoing partnership with the Summit, which reflects our commitment to accelerating digital transformation, building an integrated digital ecosystem, and enhancing quality of life. Our participation underscores the UAE’s role as a global hub for government innovation, where digital solutions are essential for developing effective policies, improving service efficiency, and turning challenges into opportunities for growth and leadership, especially in AI, advanced computing, and sustainable technologies.”

Al Mesmar concluded, “The Summit also provides a platform to exchange global expertise and strengthen strategic partnerships, reinforcing the UAE’s readiness to face challenges and lead in innovation worldwide.”

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, emphasised that the World Governments Summit is where the future of urban cities is shaped. He noted that the Summit underscores Dubai’s role as a key partner in leading the transformation toward sustainable, high-quality urban cities, reflecting a steadfast commitment to a model of innovation and integration between people and their urban environment.

Bin Ghalita said, “Each year, the Summit convenes the world’s visionaries to draft a unified urban roadmap. It has become a pivotal platform for shaping future cities that are safe and sustainable.”

“Guided by the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Municipality is leading an ambitious, human-centric agenda. This includes developing infrastructure rooted in the circular economy, expanding urban green spaces and agriculture, and transforming Dubai’s iconic beaches and waterways into vibrant, world-class public hubs. Through this comprehensive approach, Dubai Municipality aims to further enhance quality of life in Dubai, reinforcing the emirate's vision to be the world’s best city for living, working, and tourism. Simultaneously, Dubai Municipality is committed to exploring international cooperation opportunities and exchanging experiences and conversations to highlight the best practices that pave the way toward more sustainable and prosperous future cities.”

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC, said, “DP World's long-standing participation in the World Governments Summit reflects our commitment to shaping global trade and logistics through collaboration and innovation. The Summit provides a vital platform to innovators and decision makers from all over the world to engage in constructive dialogue, build partnerships and work with governments, industry partners and businesses to create more resilient and future-ready supply chains.”

Rashid Al Kaabi, Acting Deputy Director-General at ADFD, stated, “Abu Dhabi Fund for Development values its strategic partnership with the World Governments summit, spanning across more than a decade and has contributed to shaping the future of governments and advancing sustainable development outcomes globally. ADFD’s participation this year is particularly significant as it coincides with the launch of its 2030 Strategy, which aims to maximise development impact and enhance effectiveness through innovative financing solutions and the promotion of sustainable economic growth locally and globally.”

Al Kaabi added, “In collaboration with our partners, we will work to advance the objectives of the Fund’s flagship initiatives, most notably the $1 billion 'AI for Development' initiative, which aims to finance high-impact projects and leverage advanced technologies across African countries. The initiative will be implemented through ADEX, the export financing arm of ADFD.”

Al Kaabi concluded, “We will also strengthen our efforts to advance the Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform, with a total value of $2 billion, aimed at financing development projects, attracting new investment opportunities, and implementing innovative initiatives that contribute to strengthening the global water sector. The Fund has allocated US$1 billion to support the platform during its operational period from 2026 to 2030, aiming to reach approximately 10 million beneficiaries.”

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, said, “The World Governments Summit is a leading platform shaping how governments prepare for the future as AI drives the next wave of transformation. As the technology partner, e& UAE reinforces its commitment to continuously build resilient digital ecosystems to enable the advancement of next generation of technologies and solutions. This global gathering is a catalyst for accelerating innovation, enhancing the quality of life, and empowering societies.”