Etihad Airways, Tunisair launch codeshare partnership

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Etihad Airways and Tunisair today signed a codeshare agreement strengthening air links between North Africa and Abu Dhabi and supporting growing demand for travel, tourism, and business between the two regions.

Starting today, travellers can book flights between Abu Dhabi and Tunis under either airline's code on Etihad-operated services. The partnership creates a streamlined booking experience with a single ticket, one check-in, and bags transferred automatically to final destinations.

The agreement covers Etihad's three weekly flights on the Abu Dhabi–Tunis route, which launched 1st November 2025. Flights operate using Etihad's Airbus A321LR, featuring the airline's signature hospitality across three cabin with 2 First Suites, 14 Business and 144 Economy seats.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways, said, "Partnering with Tunisair brings Abu Dhabi closer to travellers across North Africa. We're seeing strong interest from the region in what Abu Dhabi offers - from business opportunities and trade links to tourism and family connections. This codeshare gives Tunisair's customers access to our service and product, making Abu Dhabi an easier destination to reach."

Halima Ibrahim Khouaja, Chief Executive Officer at Tunisair, said, "Through this partnership, we are opening new travel opportunities for our customers by connecting the Maghreb and Africa to the Gulf. Abu Dhabi is a strategic market for Tunisair, and our collaboration with Etihad further expands the range of connections available to passengers across our network. This agreement strengthens the air bridge between our regions and underscores Tunisair’s role as a key player in regional connectivity. "

Etihad has more than 40 codeshare partnerships globally, providing connections to more than 500 destinations worldwide.