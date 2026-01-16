Dubai Municipality launches Ramadan Market

DUBAI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Coinciding with the Season of Wulfa, to strengthen family bonds and celebrate Emirati cultural occasions, Dubai Municipality is launching the Ramadan Market on Saturday.

The Season of Wulfa aims to revive local cultural heritage, highlight authentic Emirati values, and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global city that promotes tolerance, coexistence, and respect for cultures. Within this context, the Ramadan Market serves as a key community-led initiative celebrating the spirit and traditions of the Holy Month.

One of Dubai Municipality’s flagship heritage initiatives, the market will take place on Old Municipality Street within Al Ras Market in Deira and will run until 15 February.

The Ramadan Market offers an integrated community platform that reflects Dubai’s urban sophistication and rich cultural heritage, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to revitalise historic markets and enhance quality of life. Set within a distinctive heritage environment, the market highlights Emirati customs and traditions while preparing the community for the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Designed as a destination that brings families and the wider community together, the market blends traditional Ramadan preparations with cultural, recreational, and entertainment activities. It reflects Dubai Municipality’s role in preserving the memory of place, safeguarding architectural and historical identity, and transforming heritage markets into vibrant tourism and lifestyle destinations.

The market features diverse participation from traditional shop owners, traders, and entrepreneurs, alongside the active inclusion of People of Determination, enhancing accessibility, inclusivity, and opportunities for engagement. Old Municipality Street has been transformed into multipurpose activity zones unified through a cohesive design language with contemporary display elements, ensuring an organised and visually engaging visitor experience aligned with the site’s heritage character.

A dedicated food zone features more than 10 restaurants offering a varied menu of Emirati and popular cuisines, complemented by additional food and beverage options across the site.

The programme includes live performances, traditional Emirati folk arts, cultural and recreational workshops for children, competitions, and special activities marking mid-Sha’ban. Together, these elements create an immersive walk-through experience that reflects authentic traditions while celebrating Dubai’s dynamic cultural spirit.

Asem Al Qassim, Director of the Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department at Dubai Municipality, said, “The Ramadan Market represents a distinctive initiative that reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to preserving heritage, revitalising historic markets as living cultural spaces, and showcasing the diversity of Emirati traditions. We look forward to enhancing community participation and enriching the experience for residents and visitors seeking to discover the authenticity of Emirati culture through a programme rich in live performances, entertainment, and unique local products.”

He added, “Our objective is to revive the spirit of Ramadan preparation through a refined heritage and tourism experience that supports the local economy, celebrates the memory of place, and strengthens the role of historic markets as active community destinations. We encourage traders, entrepreneurs, and national project owners to participate, reinforcing our efforts to develop market content and enhance Dubai’s attractiveness as a cultural and tourism destination.”

The Ramadan Market offers a rich selection of Emirati heritage products and Ramadan essentials, including mukhawer, date-based products, traditional clothing, dukhoon, perfumes, spices, and other locally produced items.

To enhance accessibility and connectivity between the two historic districts, Dubai Municipality will operate free abras throughout the market period, transporting visitors between Bur Dubai and Deira daily from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

The market experience is complemented by a welcoming entrance design at Old Municipality Street and a carefully curated spatial layout. Zones include a heritage products market with live artisan demonstrations, a children’s area with a Ramadan-themed identity, and an events square hosting cultural performances, Ramadan recitations, and visual storytelling drawn from Dubai’s heritage and historical archives.

Dubai Municipality organises the Ramadan Market as part of its broader programme of cultural, tourism, and community events that support economic activity, encourage investment, and increase visitation to Dubai’s public spaces and heritage destinations.