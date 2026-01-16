Masdar, Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation hail success of Blue Forum at ADSW

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, a global clean energy leader, and the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), a global non-profit organisation connecting governments, multilateral institutions, and business leaders, successfully concluded the Blue Forum today, marked by significant international partnerships aimed at fostering cross-border collaboration in sustainability.

Convened through the partnership between Masdar and the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF), the event at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week brought together leaders from government, multilateral organizations and development banks, businesses of all sizes as well as influential voices from society in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa to unlock transformative opportunities for a water-secure future, driving technology, resilience, and sustainable growth.

These included Patrick Herminie, President of Seychelles, with keynote addresses from Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Eduardo Pedrosa, Executive Director of APEC Secretariat.

As part of its broader convening role at the Forum, SIEF hosted the launch of the ‘ClimateTech In Focus: Artificial Intelligence for Sustainability’ report, with inputs from over 120 Heads of State, Ministerial and C-level experts globally. The report examines how AI transforms climate mitigation and adaptation in practice, and what it takes to translate technical capability into scalable sustainability.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, “Masdar is proud to partner with SIEF in advancing global water security, sustainable development, and international cooperation through the highly successful Blue Forum. It will provide a significant catalyst for sustained water and blue economy discussions throughout 2026 in preparation for the UAE hosting the UN Water Conference, with Senegal, in December.”

William Wang, Chief Representative for Middle East and Africa at SIEF said: “At SIEF, we believe the future of sustainability will be shaped by collaboration across borders, sectors, and generations. By convening global leaders at the Blue Forum, we are helping chart a bold pathway together with Masdar and the broader UAE government, where innovation, resilience, and the blue economy work together to secure prosperity for people and planet alike.”

The Forum highlighted the significance of the blue economy as a climate imperative and an economic frontier, spanning oceans, seas, rivers, and aquifers as climate change intensifies pressure on freshwater and marine systems. It convened global leaders to advance innovation across water management, desalination, blue carbon, sustainable shipping, coastal infrastructure, and ocean innovation, acting as a bridge between trade, investment, and sustainability agendas.

Throughout Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, SIEF maintained a strong and visible presence across multiple formats, hosting a number of other events during ADSW, including a Sustainable Fashion Show curated by Alice Ho with designers from the UAE, UK, Hungary, China and Lebanon, a Climate and Sustainability Photography Exhibition, a reception for the 10-year anniversary of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the SIEF Innovation Pavilion, which featured robotics and other high-tech demonstrations.