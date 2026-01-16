Reem Al Hashimy concludes official visit to Ecuador, Guyana as part of Latin America tour

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, concluded an official visit to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Republic of Ecuador as part of her South America tour, reflecting continued efforts to deepen cooperation and further strengthen the UAE's partnerships with both countries.

In Guyana, Reem Al Hashimy held meetings with senior government officials led by Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, along with members of the Cabinet.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations that over the last five years showed increased alignment and growth.

Reem Al Hashimy commended Guyana's active role in climate change, biodiversity, and the risk caused by the increased sea- level rises across the region. Additional discussions covered cooperation and investment opportunities in infrastructure development, biodiversity, and digitalisation; sectors that are aligned with Guyana's priorities for its socio-economic development.

As part of efforts to strengthen people-to-people relations, Reem Al Hashimy inaugurated the Yas School of Inspiration in Crane, Guyana, the first school that serves children of special needs.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by President Irfan Ali, the First Lady of Guyana, Arya Ali, along with the members of his cabinet.

In Ecuador, Reem Al Hashimy held meetings with María José Pinto, Vice President of Ecuador; Gabriela Sommerfeld Rosero, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility; and Cabinet Ministers representing Energy, Infrastructure, Foreign Trade, Investment, and Telecommunications.

Both sides discussed advancing collaboration across political, economic, and trade sectors, while exploring new opportunities in artificial intelligence, innovation, education, and enhanced city-to-city cooperation.

During the meetings, Reem Al Hashimy commended Ecuador for prioritising the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations with the UAE, highlighted by the successful conclusion of the second round of negotiations. She noted this as an important step toward strengthening the broader economic partnership between the two countries, further supported by the upcoming inauguration of the Ecuador Trade Office in Dubai.

The visit underscores the UAE's continued engagement with Ecuador and Guyana and its commitment to fostering partnerships that advance social, sustainable, and economic development.