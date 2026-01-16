Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Nasser Nekhaira Al Shamsi wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended a reception hosted by Nekhaira Mohamed Rashed Al Shamsi, for the marriage of his son, Nasser, to the daughter of Mubarak Mohamed Al Nayeli Al Shamsi.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab congratulated the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Erth Ballroom in Abu Dhabi, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.