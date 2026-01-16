Saud bin Saqr receives Australian ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Ridwaan Jadwat, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of Australia to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation with Australia across various fields. They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Jadwat expressed his profound thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the generous hospitality and warm reception, praising the stature and depth of bilateral relations, as well as the impressive civilisational advancements and multi-sectoral growth witnessed across both the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah