Saif bin Zayed attends closing of Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, 15th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended the closing ceremony of the Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Jiu-Jitsu Championship, organised by the Ministry of Defence at the Military Sports Education Centre, with the participation of elite athletes and military personnel specialised in the sport.

Upon the arrival of the patron of the ceremony, the national anthem was played, followed by a visual presentation highlighting the key activities and programmes of the Military Sports Education Centre for 2025, and its efforts to enhance physical fitness and combat and tactical skills among its personnel.

The final day featured a series of matches and competitions, after which the winning champions were honoured in the presence of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in recognition of their outstanding performance throughout the championship.

The ceremony also included demonstrations of jiu-jitsu and close-quarter military combat skills, as part of the core competencies developed within modern military training programmes.