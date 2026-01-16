African oral storytelling tradition enriches audience at SFAL 2026

SHARJAH, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Visitors at the second edition of Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL 2026) engaged enthusiastically with a vibrant performance by the Dhow Academy from Zanzibar that brought musical storytelling and the melodious spirit of the Tanzanian archipelago to the festival's main stage through traditional coastal rhythms.

As part of the second day programme of the festival, which is organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the main stage also presented an oral storytelling performance titled 'The Black Mona Lisa Series', by South African artist MoAfrika Wa Mokgathi. The performance, blending poetry, music and chants, honours the ancient traditions exploring the role of women in preserving memory and lineage through the character of Rakgadi (the aunt). The performance was supported by cinematic visuals on screen linking African traditions such as the Kiba music and dance genre and the Malopo ritual paying tribute to ancestors.

Also on Thursday, panel discussions focused on exploring literature as a bridge between cultures and highlighting transformations of identity within intertwined local and global contexts. Discussions reflected the diversity of African experiences and their contemporary extensions, while also underscoring the shared ground between children’s storytelling traditions in the UAE and African countries.

The session on 'Shared Stories for Young Readers' – featuring Nahida Esmail, Richard Mabala, and Fatima Al Ameri, and moderated by Toyin Akanni – examined key features of children’s literature in Africa and the UAE as a product of oral traditions, folk tales, and community values.

The panel explored how these narratives can reinforce identity while addressing universal themes—such as curiosity, honesty, integrity, and belonging—enabling them to resonate with young readers across cultures worldwide. Speakers also emphasised the role of children’s stories in cultivating empathy and cross-cultural understanding from an early age.

Meanwhile, the session titled 'African Voices Across Borders' weighed the impact of globalisation in shaping African economies, cultures, and social structures, with a focus on the experiences of African migrants around the world. The session featured Sefi Atta, Beatrice Lamwaka, Lebogang Mashile, and Elias Wondimu, who offered diverse perspectives reflecting the breadth of African experiences from both within the continent and beyond.

Through literature and personal narratives, speakers discussed questions of identity and belonging, as well as the opportunities and challenges facing Africans in an increasingly interconnected world.