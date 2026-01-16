Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends Nasser Nekhaira Al Shamsi wedding reception

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan has attended a wedding reception hosted by Nekhaira Mohamed Rashed Al Shamsi for the marriage of his son, Nasser, to the daughter of Mubarak Mohamed Al Nayeli Al Shamsi.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan congratulated the newlyweds and their families and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

The reception, held today at the Erth Ballroom in Abu Dhabi, was attended by several senior officials, family members and well-wishers.