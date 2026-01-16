Abdullah bin Zayed, Venezuelan FM discuss strengthening bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed strengthening bilateral relations in a phone call with Yvan Gil Pinto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The two sides also reviewed a number of issues of shared interest, focusing on strengthening cooperation across various sectors in support of comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity for both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah underscored the UAE's keenness to further develop bilateral relations across all fields and conveyed his best wishes to Venezuela for sustainable progress and prosperity.