Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentine FM discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 16th January, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed strengthening bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Argentina during a phone call with Pablo Quirno, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina.

The two sides reviewed avenues of cooperation in a number of areas linked to the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the steady growth of UAE–Argentina relations and expressed his best wishes to the South American nation and its people for continued progress and prosperity.