Ali Al Marzouqi of UAEU receives US National Academy of Inventors Fellowship

AL AIN, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) has announced the selection of Prof. Ali Al Marzouqi from United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) as a recipient of its 2025 Fellowship, marking a distinguished scientific and research achievement the first of its kind in the UAE.

This recognition reflects UAEU’s growing academic and research excellence on the international stage.

Prof. Al Marzouqi was selected as member of a prestigious cohort of 185 distinguished inventors elected to the 2025 NAI Fellowship class, including 169 fellows from the United States and 16 international fellows representing leading universities, research institutions, and government entities worldwide.

The NAI Academic Fellowship is the highest professional distinction awarded exclusively to inventors. Members of the 2025 class collectively hold more than 5,300 U.S. patents and include recipients of the Nobel Prize, the National Medal of Science, the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, as well as members of the U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).

The newly elected fellows have made significant contributions across a wide range of scientific and technological fields, including quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and regenerative medicine. Their work plays a vital role in translating research outcomes into practical products and services that address global challenges and enhance quality of life.

Commenting on the achievement, Prof. Ali Al Marzouqi expressed pride and honor at receiving the fellowship, describing it as a milestone in his academic and research career. He stated:

“I am honored to be the first researcher from the UAE to receive this prestigious recognition. This fellowship represents global acknowledgment of the research and innovation ecosystem fostered by UAEU. I look forward to continuing my contributions toward developing innovative scientific solutions that serve society and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global hub for research, innovation, and the knowledge-based economy.”

The 2025 NAI Fellows will be formally honored and presented with their official medals during the 15th Annual Conference of the National Academy of Inventors, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California, from June 1–4, 2026, in the presence of senior officials from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

This recognition underscores UAEU’s advanced standing in research, innovation, and knowledge transfer, and reflects its continued commitment to supporting researchers and inventors, while strengthening its presence on leading international scientific platforms, which contributes to advancing sustainable development and reinforcing the knowledge-based economy of the UAE.