DWDM 2026 preconference courses open ahead of AEEDC Dubai

DUBAI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai World Dental Meeting (DWDM) 2026 preconference courses have commenced today, ahead of the UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai 2026), offering an intensive two-day educational programme for dental professionals at Dubai World Trade Centre and Novotel WTC Hotel Dubai.

Designed to combine advanced scientific knowledge with hands-on clinical application, the courses provide interactive training delivered by international experts. All workshops are CME-accredited by the Dubai Health Authority, the American Dental Association Continuing Education Recognition Program and the International Congress for Health Specialties. Around 150 dentists and specialists are participating in the programme.

The courses cover a wide range of specialities, including paediatric dentistry, orthodontics, oral implantology and restorative dentistry. Sessions focus on emerging clinical techniques, innovative materials and practical approaches shaping modern dental practice.

Paediatric dentistry workshops address advanced case management in primary and early permanent teeth, while orthodontics courses explore aligner technologies and strategies for complex malocclusion cases. Other sessions focus on pterygoid implants, osseodensification techniques, dental adhesives and direct restorations.

The preconference programme forms part of AEEDC Dubai 2026, the world’s largest annual scientific dental conference. The 30th edition of the event is expected to attract more than 74,450 dental professionals from 155 countries, with the Arab Republic of Egypt announced as Guest of Honor.

Organised by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions, a member of INDEX Holding, AEEDC Dubai 2026 will take place from 19th to 21st January at the Dubai World Trade Centre.