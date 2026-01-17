Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award highlights innovation at Sheikh Zayed Festival

ABU DHABI, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE continues to make concerted efforts to achieve sustainability in the agricultural sector and enhance its contribution to national food security by adopting farming models based on innovative technologies and solutions, alongside initiatives, facilities and incentives provided to support farmers.

The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award continues its prominent presence at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in the Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi, reaffirming its role as an effective national platform for supporting the agricultural sector and strengthening the UAE’s sustainable food security system, while highlighting best practices and leading experiences in agriculture.

The award’s participation in the festival reflects its vision to promote a culture of excellence and innovation, introduce the agricultural community to the award’s objectives, categories and criteria, and showcase its impact on developing plant and animal production, while encouraging the use of modern agricultural technologies that enhance efficiency and sustainability.

The award’s pavilion has become a key attraction for festival visitors, offering informative and interactive content that reflects the level of support provided by the UAE to the agricultural sector.

As part of its annual participation in the Sheikh Zayed Festival, the award organises five specialised festivals and 77 accompanying competitions covering a wide range of fields, including agriculture, livestock, beekeeping, local products and flowers. These activities provide participants with opportunities to showcase their skills and expertise, foster healthy competition and promote knowledge exchange among various segments of the agricultural community.

The participation also includes a series of awareness and advisory activities aimed at raising awareness of the importance of food security, promoting the efficient use of resources and encouraging the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices.

The award’s presence at the Sheikh Zayed Festival holds particular significance, as the festival represents a unifying platform that reflects national identity and Emirati heritage, while enabling direct engagement with different segments of society. This contributes to enhancing public awareness of the role of agriculture in achieving food security, supporting local products and empowering farmers as a core pillar of this ecosystem.

The participation coincides with the evaluation phase of participants in the fourth cycle of the award, within a rigorous assessment framework that ensures integrity and transparency, and reflects the award’s commitment to recognising outstanding models with a tangible impact on the development of the agricultural and animal production sectors.

The total value of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award stands at AED10 million, distributed across four main categories and several subcategories, making it one of the most prominent specialised agricultural awards in the country and a strong incentive for innovation, improved production quality and enhanced sustainability.