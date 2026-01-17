Sharjah Women’s Sports launches AWST 2026 official anthem ‘Arab Women’

SHARJAH, 17th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 8th Arab Women Sports Tournament will unveil its new official anthem, Arab Women, during the opening ceremony at Al Majaz Theatre on 2nd February, marking a new cultural milestone for the championship.

Performed by Hussein Al Jassmi, with music composed by Fayez Al Saeed and lyrics written by Abdul Salam Al Hammadi, the anthem is produced by the Sharjah Family and Community Council Media Office under the supervision of Sharjah Women’s Sports. The work reflects the tournament’s mission to support Arab women’s sport and strengthen its cultural and media presence through a unified artistic vision.

Moza Al Shamsi, Director of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, said music plays a vital role in enhancing the sporting experience, adding that the anthem serves as an emotional bridge connecting audiences with the event and extending its impact beyond the competition period.

Hussein Al Jassmi expressed pride in performing the anthem, noting that the work is supported and patronised by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family and Community Council. He highlighted the role of women athletes in shaping communities and inspiring future generations across the Arab world.

Composer Fayez Al Saeed said the piece was designed as a high-energy composition aligned with the atmosphere of competition, aimed at energising audiences and creating lasting memories. Lyricist Abdul Salam Al Hammadi explained that the words were inspired by the values of determination, belonging and unity embodied by the tournament and by Sharjah’s culture of hospitality.

The launch of the anthem reinforces the Arab Women Sports Tournament’s position as one of the region’s leading women’s sporting events and reflects Sharjah’s commitment to integrating sport, culture and creativity.

Organised by Sharjah Women’s Sports, the Arab Women Sports Tournament 2026 will take place from 2nd to 12th February, featuring 63 teams competing across nine sports from across the Arab world.